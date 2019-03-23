Ester Ledecká wins Crystal Globe at Snowboard World Cup in Winterberg

Daniela Lazarová
23-03-2019
Snowboarder Ester Ledecká won the Crystal Globe at the World Cup in Winterberg, Germany, on Saturday. The Czech snowboard queen retained first place in the overall ranking thanks to her fifth position in the parallel slalom. She clinched a record-setting fourth-straight parallel overall title on the day of her 24th birthday.

 
 
 
 
