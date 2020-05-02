Broadcast Archive

Eset: Czech android mobiles hit most by ‘trojan horse’ Agent.BPO

Brian Kenety
02-05-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The greatest threat to Czech owners of Android mobile devices in March was Agent.BPO, a type of “trojan horse” that installs malicious code displaying unsolicited advertising, the antivirus company Eset said.

Apart from Agent.BPO, which accounted for responsible for almost three percent of all attacks, there was a rise in incidences of programs that modify text messages and can circumvent online banking protections.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 