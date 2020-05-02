Eset: Czech android mobiles hit most by ‘trojan horse’ Agent.BPO

The greatest threat to Czech owners of Android mobile devices in March was Agent.BPO, a type of “trojan horse” that installs malicious code displaying unsolicited advertising, the antivirus company Eset said.
Apart from Agent.BPO, which accounted for responsible for almost three percent of all attacks, there was a rise in incidences of programs that modify text messages and can circumvent online banking protections.
Overview of latest coronavirus measures in Czech Republic
Coronavirus data confirm epidemic in decline, life in Czech Republic can return to normal
Czechs may be allowed to travel to Croatia and Slovakia this summer
Government ends ban on free movement and leaving country, accelerates reopening of businesses
Czech government lifts ban on free movement and travel abroad