Escaped prisoners hand themselves in to police for unlikely reasons

Two prisoners who went on the run turned themselves in to the police for unlikely sounding reasons, iDnes.cz reported. One of the two said he was unfamiliar with the South Moravia Region he had escaped to and moreover had uncomfortable shoes. The other called a police helpline after being beaten up.
The pair, who were aged 23 and 33 and had been convicted of theft, fled from an unguarded workplace in Prague at the end of last month.
Study shows major divide between Czech Republic’s depth of EU integration and public attitudes towards Europe
Fifteen years of Czech EU membership – a debate
“Czexit” cheerleader Tomio Okamura rallies help of far-right leaders Le Pen, Wilders ahead of EU elections
Little-known hero Doreen Warriner honoured in Prague: “She did something amazing, but she didn’t seek recognition”
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?