Escaped prisoners hand themselves in to police for unlikely reasons

Two prisoners who went on the run turned themselves in to the police for unlikely sounding reasons, iDnes.cz reported. One of the two said he was unfamiliar with the South Moravia Region he had escaped to and moreover had uncomfortable shoes. The other called a police helpline after being beaten up.

The pair, who were aged 23 and 33 and had been convicted of theft, fled from an unguarded workplace in Prague at the end of last month.