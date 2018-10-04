Escaped green mamba still on the loose

Police and snake capture specialists are still searching for the pet green mamba that went missing on Thursday in Prague’s district of Hlubočepy.

Police have evacuated the building where the snake escaped from. According to experts, the deadly reptile is most likely still somewhere in the building, seeking shelter in warm and humid conditions.

The mambas’ owner, who was bitten by the snake, remains in hospital in an induced coma, after being given anti-venom.