Error made in renovation of Prague’s astronomical clock

Part of Prague’s famous astronomical clock was mistakenly painted over during renovation work last year, Czech Television reported. The error concerned part of the clock face showing astronomical events. The Prague authorities discovered the blunder and had that section correctly repainted some weeks ago.
Czech Television said experts from the Czech Academy of Sciences and the Ministry of Culture had been critical of the renovation project, which was the most extensive in several decades. The medieval clock is located in the tower of Prague’s Old Town Hall and is visited by millions of tourists every year.
