eRouška app now available on Google Play

As of April 11, people can start using the eRouška app, prepared by experts working on the COVID19CZ platform.
The application is one of the components of the smart quarantine plan and is intended to help hygienists trace people who have come into contact with someone found to be COVID positive.
The program can be downloaded for free on Google Play. The smart quarantine plan is being tested in South Moravia and will gradually be extended to the whole country as a means of keeping the spread of the disease in check.
