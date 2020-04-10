EP’s Budgetary Committee says Czech PM has conflict of interest

A report by the European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control, made following a fact finding visit by committee members to the Czech Republic, confirms that Prime Minister Andrej Babis has a conflict of interest due to his continued influence on Agrofert, the multi-billion crown empire he founded and later placed into trust funds.

The ctk news agency, which gained a copy of the report, says the committee concludes that the situation must be dealt with and the Czech Republic must return the EU funds lost as a result of this conflict of interest as soon as possible. The recommendations of the committee are not binding, but will be taken into consideration when the European Parliament debates the issue.