EP’s budget control committee investigating Czech PM

The European Parliament’s budget control committee has started debated a complaint regarding suspected conflict of interest on the part of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš that Transparency International recently addressed to the European Commission.

The complaint was made on the grounds of information which suggests that although Babiš put his billion-crown conglomerate Agrofert into a trust fund to comply with a strict new conflict of interest law, he is still the person controlling the company.

Transparency says the findings may have serious implications both as regards the conflict of interest law and EU funding policies.

The Greens in the European Parliament have said Babiš should not take part in the decision making on the new EU budget, if a part of it were to end up in his pocket.

The Czech prime minister has dismissed the accusations as nonsensical.