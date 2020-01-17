EPP group calls for European anti-oligarch law over Czech PM Babiš

The European Parliament’s group the European People’s Party wants to initiate a new anti-oligarch law to assure a fairer distribution of EU money. Among other things, it criticizes the dual role of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš who is involved in EU budget negotiations on behalf of his country and at the same time, is one of the biggest beneficiaries of EU funds in the Czech Republic.

Speaking at a plenary debate on the case of Andrej Babiš’ conflict of interest earlier this week, MEP Monika Hohlmeier, Chairwoman of the Budgetary Control Committee, pointed out that the Agrofert company linked to the Czech Prime Minister is one of the biggest Czech recipients of agricultural fund.

“What we see in the Czech Republic and some other member states is that a couple of oligarchs profit from EU funds at the expense of Czech and other European taxpayers. This is why the EPP Group will initiate a new anti-oligarch law on how a fairer distribution of EU money can be guaranteed,” she said.

Mrs Hohlmeier is due to visit the Czech Republic in February as part of a mission to assess the country’s management of EU funds.