Epidemiology expert Roman Prymula to be awarded Order of the White Lion

President Milos Zeman has said he will award the country’s leading epidemiology expert Roman Prymula the Order of the White Lion on October 28, in recognition of his work in fighting the coronavirus epidemic.

Mr. Prymula, who is the deputy health minister, has led the emergency operation against the spread of the virus from the outset, first as head of the Central Crisis Staff and later as chief coordinator of the Smart Quarantine project aimed at detecting the spread of the infection with the help of mobile phone and bank card data.

In an interview for Blesk TV, the president expressed full support for the government measures taken to contain the spread of the disease in the Czech Republic, including the closure of borders.

He criticized the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for defending a policy of open borders which he said would only result in an explosion of the pandemic in Europe.