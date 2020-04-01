Epidemiology expert questions WHO’ s advice regarding face masks

The Czech Republic’s leading epidemiology expert Roman Prymula has questioned the advice of the WHO regarding the use of facemasks, according to which healthy people only need to wear a mask if they are taking care of a person with suspected COVID 19 infection.

Prymula defended the Czech government’s decision to order the blanket use of face masks by all citizens, saying that the logic behind it was that people wore masks not to protect themselves but others in their vicinity.

The problem is that no one knows who may be infected before they develop symptoms, Prymula said.

He stressed that masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning.