Epidemiologists say shopping malls and travel pose biggest risk

According to epidemiologists the biggest danger for a possible setback currently lies in the reopening of shopping malls, due to the large amount of people who pass through them daily and the air-conditioning system, and travel abroad.

The government has given operators the green light to renew international rail, road and water transport as of Monday, May 11 and Prague’s main international airport is also renewing some air links.

Czech citizens may now travel abroad for “substantiated reasons“ such as work, to visit relatives or for medical care.

People travelling abroad will have to produce a negative COVID 19 test upon their return or undergo a two week quarantine.