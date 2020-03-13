Epidemiologist: shopping centres likely to be closed soon

The country’s leading epidemiologist, Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula says he expects shopping centres to be closed down within ten days at the latest.

Mr. Prymula told Radio Z that experts now consider shopping centres a serious hazard in view of the large number of teenagers and young people who spend long hours in them, all the more since schools and universities closed within measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Eateries and fast food outlets in shopping centres are already closed but this has not put off young people spending hours on the premises.