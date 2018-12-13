EP calls on European Commission to act on case of Czech PM

The European Parliament has approved a resolution calling on the European Commission to suspend all EU subsidies to companies belonging to the Agrofert conglomerate founded by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš until the question of whether he de facto retains control over it is settled.

The debate in the European Parliament focussed on whether Babiš, who as prime minister can influence the disbursal of both Czech and EU subsidies, has a conflict of interest despite having placed Agrofert in trust funds.

MEPs also discussed subsidies that Slovak-born billionaire Babiš’s agribusiness group is alleged to have abused, especially to finance the so-called “Stork’s nest” project, control of which was allegedly transferred from Agrofert temporarily a decade ago solely to receive EU subsidies meant for small businesses.