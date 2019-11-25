Environmentalists storm Czech coal producer’s headquarters

A dozen environmental activists stormed the corporate headquarters of northern Bohemian coal producer Severní energetická on Monday.
Before being arrested, the activists hung a banner on the building’s facade calling for an end to all coal mining operations in the area.
Severní energetická has been the target of several protests in recent years. Environmentalists object to its open pit mining and operation of the Chvaletice coal-fired power plant.
