Broadcast Archive

Environmentalists storm Czech coal producer’s headquarters

Brian Kenety
25-11-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A dozen environmental activists stormed the corporate headquarters of northern Bohemian coal producer Severní energetická on Monday.

Before being arrested, the activists hung a banner on the building’s facade calling for an end to all coal mining operations in the area.

Severní energetická has been the target of several protests in recent years. Environmentalists object to its open pit mining and operation of the Chvaletice coal-fired power plant.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 