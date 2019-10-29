Environmental activists protesting against sale of Počerady electric power plant to Tykac

A group of seven environmental activists forced their way into the Vršany brown coal mine early on Tuesday to stage a protest against the planned sale of the coal-burning Počerady electric power plant to the group Se.ven Energy belonging to Czech billionaire Pavel Tykač.

Police are monitoring the situation and a mediator has been called to the scene. Academics and former politicians have also been petitioning the power utility ČEZ against the sale on the grounds that the plant's continued operation would be in violation of the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement.