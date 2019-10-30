Environment protest at brown coal mine enters second day

A group of eight environmental activists who forced their way into the Vršany brown coal mine early on Tuesday to protest against continued mining in the region remain on the grounds of the mine for a second day now.

The protest is an effort to prevent the planned sale of the coal-burning Počerady electric power plant to the group Se.ven Energy belonging to Czech billionaire Pavel Tykač. Police are monitoring the situation but have not so far intervened.

Academics and former politicians have also been petitioning the power utility ČEZ against the sale on the grounds that the plant’s continued operation would be in violation of the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement.