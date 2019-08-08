Environment Ministry slams decision to allow use of highly toxic rat poison in agriculture

The Environment Ministry has attacked a decision by the Central Institute for Supervision and Testing in Agriculture to allow farmers to use a certain type of rat poison in fields, orchards, meadows and vineyards.

The ministry says the Stutox II poison against rodents is highly toxic and presents a serious threat to birds and animals in the vicinity. The Environment Ministry says the application of the given substance violates the law on landscape protection.

The Central Institute for Supervision and Testing in Agriculture falls under the Ministry of Agriculture which has not yet commented on the development.However the institute has confirmed that the said rat poison has not up to the present time been used on Czech territory.