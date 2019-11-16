Environment Ministry against coal mining in Czech-Polish border region

In a press statement published on Friday, the Czech Ministry for the Environment said it was against the possiblity of expanding the Polish brown-coal mine located in Turów near the Czech-Polish border. The decision to rule against the move was made in cooperation with the Liberec Region and the Czech Geological Survey.
If the project does go ahead, the Czech Republic would require financial compensation in case of damages or funds for the formation of a sealing wall that would prevent the escape of groundwater.
Forgotten Czech net bag makes a comeback
Czechs and Germans in 1930s Czechoslovakia: a complex picture
Iconic Czech brands that survived competition from the West after the fall of communism
Škoda unveils 4th-generation Octavia ahead of model’s 60th anniversary
15 years later – was ending military service right move for Czech Republic?