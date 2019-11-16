Environment Ministry against coal mining in Czech-Polish border region

In a press statement published on Friday, the Czech Ministry for the Environment said it was against the possiblity of expanding the Polish brown-coal mine located in Turów near the Czech-Polish border. The decision to rule against the move was made in cooperation with the Liberec Region and the Czech Geological Survey.

If the project does go ahead, the Czech Republic would require financial compensation in case of damages or funds for the formation of a sealing wall that would prevent the escape of groundwater.