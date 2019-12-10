Environment Minister: Third of country suffering from drought

More than a third of the Czech Republic is currently suffering from drought, Environment Minister Richard Brabec told journalists after meeting with local Central Bohemian mayors in Prague. Despite 2019 seeing more rain than in previous years, it is not enough to counteract six years of drought which the country has gone through. Unless 2020 sees above average rainfall, it is very unlikely that the accumulated groundwater deficit will be eliminated, the Environment Minister said.

Some CZK 12 billion have been allocated from state budgets between 2014 to 2020 to combat the effects of drought, 2 billion of which remain in the reserve.