Environment minister promised larger budget to combat drought

The Environment Ministry is to receive an additional 250 million crowns from the state budget next year to fight drought, bringing the ministry's 2020 budget to 16 billion crowns, Environment Minister Richard Brabec said following talks with Finance Minister Alena Schillerova on Thursday. The additional funds are to be used for long-term landscape changes, the construction of artificial water basins, wetland restoration and support for water saving projects.

On Monday, scientists from the Czech University of Agriculture, who conducted a study into the possible future impacts of drought on the Czech economy, said that the state should spend at least CZK 25 billion annually in order to contain water in the country’s soil.