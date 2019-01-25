Ennio Morricone in Prague within 90th Birthday Tour

The legendary film composer Ennio Morricone will conduct his music at Prague’s 02 Arena on Friday night.
His appearance in Prague is part of his 90th Birthday Tour which started in Krakow on January 19th, moving to Berlin and Budapest before coming to Prague. The tour ends in Stockholm on January 28th.
In Prague Morricone with conduct the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, an ensemble with which he has cooperated for over ten years.
