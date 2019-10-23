Energy experts say construction of new electric power plants is vital

The Czech Republic needs to build new electric power plants if it wants to maintain its self-sufficiency in the field of energy, according to leading experts in the field polled by the ctk news agency.
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš recently stressed that the question of future energy sources has become a major government priority, saying that it was vital for the Czech Republic to build new nuclear units even if they were to be in breach of European law. He defended the country’s right to decide on its energy mix.
According to the results of a recent study the country would become increasingly dependent on electricity imports from abroad by 2030, raising the commodity’s price, if no further construction takes place.
