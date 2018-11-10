End-of-war celebrations in Czech Republic

Public gatherings, masses and commemorative ceremonies are being held around the Czech Republic over the weekend in remembrance of the ten million soldiers who fell in WWI.
According to estimates some 1.4 million men from the territory of the former Czechoslovakia fought in the war, either with the Austro-Hungarian army or in the foreign legions. Approximately 140,000 of them died on the battlefield.
Bells will peal around the country on Sunday marking the centenary of the end of the war.
