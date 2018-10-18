Emmanuel Macron to visit Prague for centenary celebrations

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit both the Czech and Slovak capitals next week to take part in events around the 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia’s founding.

According to the French news agency AFP, he will be in Bratislava on October 26 and in Prague on October 27, during which time he will meet his respective counterparts and the country’s prime ministers.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has invited a number of statesmen to attend centenary celebrations but a list of confirmed names has yet to be published. The Czech Army previously said that on October 28, US Secretary of Defence James Mattis will attend several events.