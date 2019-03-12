Emergency repair work continued for second night in wake of windstorm

Emergency work to restore power to thousands of homes continued for a second night in succession in the wake of damage caused by the windstorm Eberhard which swept through central Europe on Sunday night damaging roofs, felling trees and bringing down power lines.

In the initial phase of the storm hundreds of thousands of homes were left without power, on Monday night emergency crews restored power to some 35,000 homes in hard-to-reach destinations.

Clean-up work continues in the country’s forests where the storm felled around a million trees and people around the country have started reporting damages to insurance companies. The damages are expected to be in the tens of millions of crowns.