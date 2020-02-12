Emergency lines now better able to pinpoint location of callers

A new system more accurately identifying the location of callers has been introduced on emergency lines in the Czech Republic. The operators of the country’s emergency services say they expect the change will lead to improved response times. It applies to the 150, 155 and 158 numbers as well as the universal European emergency number 112.
Advanced Mobile Location will initially only be used in Prague but should be in place around the country within weeks.
