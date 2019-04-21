Embassy says no Czechs among Sri Lanka victims, politicians offer their condolences

Around 400 Czech citizens are currently in Sri Lanka which was hit by a series of terror attacks in churches and hotels on Easter Sunday, Czech Television reports. The local Czech embassy says no Czechs fell victim to the attacks which current reports say claimed 185 lives including those of 35 foreigners.

Czech leaders have reacted to the attacks. President Miloš Zeman expresed his condolences and called the attacks “monstrous”. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said the news was “unbelievable” and “unacceptable”. Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček condemned the attacks while also expressing his condolences. He reminded Czechs that the local embassy and consulate are there for them.