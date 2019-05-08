Elton John bids Prague farewell on second leg of final tour

British singer Elton John performed in Prague on Tuesday night as part of the second leg of his ongoing “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

According to concert organisers, some 14,000 fans attended the show at Prague's O2 Arena.

The 72-year-old singer, who first performed in the Czech Republic in 1984, last appeared here in November 2016.

In total, the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour consists of more than 300 shows across five continents.