Eleven hospitalised after carbon monoxide leak at Prague ice hockey arena

Eleven people were hospitalised following a carbon monoxide leak at the ice hockey arena at Prague’s Výstaviště exhibition grounds on Sunday evening. Sixteen people inhaled the poisonous gas during a training session for amateur hockey players. Fire officers said the carbon monoxide had escaped from an ice resurfacing machine.

The Malá sportovní hala (Small Sports Hall) dates from the early 1960s. As well as sports events it is used as a concert venue and has hosted the likes of the Rolling Stones, Neil Young and REM.