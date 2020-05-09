Elepahant calf born in Prague

Prague Zoo has announced the birth of a new elephant calf.

The mother, Indian elephant Janita, and calf are healthy and doing well, the head of the zoo, Miroslav Bobek, tweeted on Saturday morning. He said the birth of a second female calf in two months was “excellent news”.

Elephants have been kept in the zoo since 1933, but its breeding program is relatively new; the first elephant calf born in Prague arrived in 2013.