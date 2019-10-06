Electronic sick-notes trialled ahead of introduction in January

The Czech Social Security Administration has begun trials of a final version of new electronic sick-notes ahead of their introduction at the beginning of next year. Doctors will be able to connect to the system from next month, the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs said.

Electronic sick-notes were originally meant to come in at the start of 2019. The project was then halted by the first Babiš government, which wanted to begin again from 2021. However, when the Social Democrats’Jana Maláčová became social affairs minister the plan was revived.

At present ill employees must present paper sick-notes signed by their doctors at their place of work.