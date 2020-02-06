Electronic cash registers to bring over CZK 15 billion to state coffers in 2020

The electronic cash register system, known as EET, is expected to bring some CZK 15.2 billion into state coffers this year, Finance Minister Alena Schillerová said on Thursday.

Some CZK 2.4 billion out of the total will come from the extension of EET’s online reporting requirements, approved this May, to professions that were not yet subject to it, including craftsmen, doctors, lawyers and taxi drivers.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš introduced the EET in 2016, when he was serving as finance minister, to counter the grey economy and tax fraud.