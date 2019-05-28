ELBE DOCK film festival gets underway in Ústí nad Labem

The 2019 International Documentary Film Festival Elbe DOCK gets underway in Ústí nad Labe on Tuesday. The main theme of the second edition of the festival is absurdity.
For the first time this year, ELBE DOCK will award prizes for the best Central European debut. The festival is also in charge of presenting the annual Pavel Koutecký award for best Czech documentaries. The festival will run in the north Bohemian city until June 2.
