Eight to be tried in Prague for expressing support for terrorist attacks

Eight people are to be tried for expressing support for terrorist attacks in New Zealand, Norway and Afghanistan, a Prague police spokesman said on Wednesday. If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison.

According to previous information, 12 people in the Czech Republic were being investigated on suspicion of publicly approving of a terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that left 51 people dead.

Several others were under investigation for expressing approval of the attack by Anders Breivik in Norway in 2011 or the bombing which led to the death of three Czech soldiers in Afghanistan in August 2018. Hearings on these cases should start in May.