Eight teams enter Top Gear-inspired cheap car race Expedition Scrab

Brian Kenety
16-02-2019
The cross-country, cross-border cheap car race Expedition Scrab has thus far drawn eight teams of cars purchased for under 3,000 crowns.

Inspired by the British television show Top Gear, it limits teams to a budget of 1,000 crowns for repairs.

The Czech race starts on February 24 and is set to finish on March 2. Drivers will dip into Poland, Slovakia and Austria along the route.

 
 
 
 
