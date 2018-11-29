Eight patients contract blood infection in Frýdlant hospital

Eight people with blood poisoning were admitted to hospital in Liberec during Wednesday and Thursday. According to the hospital spokesman Václav Řičař, all of the patients had previously undergone surgery at a private hospital in Frýdlant in North Bohemia.
The operating room in the Frýdlant hospital has been closed down and will remain so until the cause of the poisoning is uncovered.
