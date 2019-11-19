Eight injured in explosion at waste disposal facility

Eight people were injured on Tuesday when there was an explosion at a waste disposal facility at a Hamr na Jezeře in the north of the Czech Republic. Two of those injured are in a critical condition. Around 10 rescue workers also need to be examined after coming into contact with an unknown substance, a spokesperson for the rescue services in Liberec said.

The mayor of Hamr na Jezeře said it appeared that sulphuric acid has leaked into the atmosphere.