Eight injured in explosion at waste disposal facility

Ian Willoughby
19-11-2019
Eight people were injured on Tuesday when there was an explosion at a waste disposal facility at a Hamr na Jezeře in the north of the Czech Republic. Two of those injured are in a critical condition. Around 10 rescue workers also need to be examined after coming into contact with an unknown substance, a spokesperson for the rescue services in Liberec said.

The mayor of Hamr na Jezeře said it appeared that sulphuric acid has leaked into the atmosphere.

 
 
 
 
