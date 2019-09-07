Eight Czech soccer fans arrested in Pristina ahead of European Championship qualifier

Police in Kosovo arrested eight Czech soccer fans ahead of Saturday's 2020 European Championship qualifier between Kosovo and the Czech Republic.

Michal Jurman, spokesman for the Czech Soccer Association, confirmed the news saying the six men and two women arrested on Friday night near the Kosovo capital of Pristina were allegedly planning to fly a drone with a pro-Serbia banner reading "Kosovo is Serbia," during the game.

Police reportedly seized the drone as well as two walkie-talkies, fireworks and six knifes. The Czech Foreign Ministry said all eight people, one of whom also has Serbian citizenship, were released early Saturday.

The Czech Soccer Association issued a statement slamming unruly behaviour on sports stadiums and rejecting attempts to link sport with politics.