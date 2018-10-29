Efforts to capture brown bear continue

Daniela Lazarová
29-10-2018
Rangers have set up photo traps to try to locate a brown bear that has been attacking sheep and destroying beehives in mountain villages in the Zlín region.

A manual trap with honey set up some time ago has proved ineffective. There are now plans to try to try to sedate the animal with the use of a tranquilizer gun and transport it to a temporary residence at a local zoo.

A zoo in Belgium has already expressed interest in taking the bear.

