Education Ministry: Teachers should forget about grades during coronavirus crisis

Teachers should not grade pupils at a time when school lessons are being conducted online, the Education Ministry says in a set of recommendations for teachers during the coronavirus crisis.

The ministry suggests replacing grades with a verbal assessment of progress made. It says schools should also take into account the time pressure on parents who are juggling home office duties and supervising the home learning process.

Teachers should focus on key subjects and decide on what can be incorporated into next year’s teaching plan, the ministry says.

It is not clear when children will be able to return to school and in the worst case scenario it may not be until the next school year.