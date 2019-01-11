Education Ministry backs teachers’ unions call for 35 pct rise in average salary by end 2021

The Ministry of Education will back a proposal by the teachers’ unions to raise the average salary of teachers by the end of 2021 to 49,450 crowns.

That amounts to a 35 percent increase from current levels and about 5,000 crowns more than the coalition government has committed to so far.

To reach figure of 49,450 crowns, the unions expect a 15 percent increases this year and in 2020, followed by a 10 percent increase in 2021.