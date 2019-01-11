Education Ministry backs teachers’ unions call for 35 pct rise in average salary by end 2021

The Ministry of Education will back a proposal by the teachers’ unions to raise the average salary of teachers by the end of 2021 to 49,450 crowns.
That amounts to a 35 percent increase from current levels and about 5,000 crowns more than the coalition government has committed to so far.
To reach figure of 49,450 crowns, the unions expect a 15 percent increases this year and in 2020, followed by a 10 percent increase in 2021.
Immigration changing Czech society
Czechs charge foreign “universities” over scam targeting students from India, Bangladesh, Nepal
Study: Climate change replaces terror attacks as Czechs’ biggest fear
Peter Sis: Political events are giving my stories about parents and children fresh meaning
Czechs looking to 2019 with optimism