Education Ministry backs teachers’ unions call for 35 pct rise in average salary by end 2021

Brian Kenety
11-01-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Ministry of Education will back a proposal by the teachers’ unions to raise the average salary of teachers by the end of 2021 to 49,450 crowns.

That amounts to a 35 percent increase from current levels and about 5,000 crowns more than the coalition government has committed to so far.

To reach figure of 49,450 crowns, the unions expect a 15 percent increases this year and in 2020, followed by a 10 percent increase in 2021.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 