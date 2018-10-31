Education Ministry allocates CZK 310 mn to Czech-US research projects

The Education Ministry has earmarked 310 million crowns to support cooperation between Czech and American researchers.
The money will go to 46 selected research projects selected in a public tender announced in March under the Inter-Excellence programme, which promotes cooperation between research centres in the two countries.
Originally, the ministry had set aside 250 million crowns in support, but raised it due to the high number of deserving, quality projects, a deputy minister said.
