Education Minister proposes hiring of teachers without pedagogical education

Minister of Education Robert Plaga (ANO) is due on Monday to submit to draft legislation to the government that would allow people without specialized pedagogical education to teach in primary and secondary schools, under certain conditions.

The draft amendment to the Act on Educational Workers would require such teachers to acquire new educational qualifications within three years.

General subjects such as the Czech language, mathematics or music could be taught at secondary schools and at primary school by people with degrees in relevant fields. Trade unions and some teachers' representatives oppose the move.