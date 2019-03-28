Education minister presents Best Teacher Awards

Education Minister Robert Plaga has presented 47 teachers with Best Teacher Award for a creative and inspiring approach in the classroom. The event is held annually on Teachers Day, which falls on March 28.
The Education Minister is also set to hand out the Golden Amos Award to the most popular teacher of the year. Each year, students put forward their own nominees for the prize, commemorating Jan Amos Comenius, known as the Teacher of Nations.
March 15, 1939 – The day Czechoslovakia ceased to exist
“The English don’t do it that way”: three generations of a Prague family in London
DNA test traces direct descendants of Great Moravian noblemen
Czech population hits 10.65 million, growth driven by immigration
Respekt: Czech intelligence uncovered Russian hackers using IT company front