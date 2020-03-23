Broadcast Archive

Education Minister outlines plans if schools remain closed past mid-May

Brian Kenety
23-03-2020
Minister of Education Robert Plaga said on Monday that Czech schools will likely not reopen until mid-May. He told journalists that baccalaureate exams should then be held three weeks after schools reopen.

If classes do not resume by the definitive date of 1 June, Plaga said, students’ last three school reports would have to substitute for such exams, which normally must be passed to earn a secondary school leaving certificate (high school diploma).

 
 
 
 
 
 
