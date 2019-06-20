Education minister appoints new professors

Education Minister Robert Plaga handed appointment decrees to 63 new professors at a ceremony at Prague’s Karolinum on Thursday. Most of the newly-named professors, 10 of which are women, are experts in fields of technology, medicine and biology.

Among the well-known names are conductor Leoš Svárovský or Andrej Sukop, head of department of Plastic Surgery at Charles University.

The ceremony was not attended by President Miloš Zeman who says the right to appoint professors should be removed from the head of state, in line with practice in other countries.