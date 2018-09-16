Education experts say inclusive education should be applied within reason

Education experts who met with President Zeman on Saturday agreed that the concept of inclusive education should be applied within reason, rather than across the board.

President Zeman has been a vocal critic of the 2016 law on inclusive education, arguing that it would hurt both healthy children and children with disabilities by putting them in unfair competition.

Education Minister Robert Plaga said soon after taking office that the idea of inclusive education needed to be revised and the concept applied with common sense.

He said schools for children with special needs would definitely remain part of the education system.