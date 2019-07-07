Ed Sheeran to perform in Prague

English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform two concerts in Prague within his Divide 2019 tour. His first concert at Letnany airport on Sunday, July 7th, was sold out within hours leading the organizers to add a second concert on Monday.
The police have warned drivers to expect traffic restrictions in the vicinity of the concert and strict security measures will be in place for concert-goers.
