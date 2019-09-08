Ecstasy wins award for best-digitally restored film in Venice

Gustav Machatý’s Ecstasy, a 1934 erotic romantic drama starring Hedy Lamar, won an award for best-digitally restored film at the international film festival in Venice.

The film was shown at the Venice film festival in 1934 where it caused a stir as the first motion picture to include nude scenes.

This year it was selected as the festival’s pre-opening event.

The film was digitally restored by the National Film Archive in cooperation with the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival at L'Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna.

"The Painted Bird" by Czech director Václav Marhoul received the Cinema for UNICEF award from a student jury. The award is traditionally given to the film that best addresses children's rights issues.